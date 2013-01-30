Jamhuri Film and Television Academy, Kenya Every week, BiD Network highlights three finance ready plans. These top businesses have been subjected to the rigorous selection, coaching and matchmaking processes of BiD Network. They are ready for investment to expand their operations. With feasible business plans, a solid management team and real growth potential – finance ready plans deserve the attention of committed investors.

Film making in Africa gives the continent an opportunity to express itself, and to tell its story in its own voice. It is within this vein that the Jamhuri Film and Television Academy has been established. An educational institution specialising in training of professionals in the creative industry, the Jamhuri Academy is registered and accredited with the Kenyan Ministry of Higher Education (MOHEST).

The Jamhuri Academy encourage students to get involved with actual film and television making during their studies, an approach to better prepare students for life in the industry. Tutors consist of accomplished figures and professionals from the industry.

The school was founded by a desire to give back, inspire, transfer knowledge, and to see the industry develop and create serious professionals who can represent Kenya's, and Africa’s, talent globally. Read more Sectors: Education Finance needed: US$100,000 - $200,000

View more BiD Network finance ready plans About BiD Network BiD Network contributes to sustainable economic growth by stimulating entrepreneurship in emerging markets. With over 46,000 members and 10,000 business plans, bidnetwork.org is the world's largest online community for emerging market SMEs, coaches and investors. Since 2005, BiD Network has launched 670 businesses, created more than 4700 direct jobs, and mobilised $15 million from investors. In November 2010, BiD Network was chosen by a G-20 jury as one of the 14 most innovative SME Finance organisations in the world. www.bidnetwork.org | Follow us on Twitter & Facebook

To see more companies in Africa looking for investment, visit Finance Ready Plans.