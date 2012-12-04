The Daily Observer, Liberia Every week, BiD Network highlights three finance ready plans. These top businesses have been subjected to the rigorous selection, coaching and matchmaking processes of BiD Network. They are ready for investment to expand their operations. With feasible business plans, a solid management team and real growth potential – finance ready plans deserve the attention of committed investors.

The Daily Observer is one of the most reputable newspapers in Liberia and is synonymous with the country's remarkable recovery in the post-conflict era. During the civil war the newspaper was largely unavailable, but since its return in 2005 it has played a significant role in the country’s recovery, strengthening institutions and ensuring democratic freedoms in the country. Exemplifying the important role a free and independent media can have for the functions of democracy and a thriving economy. Suffice to say the publication quickly regained its leading position in the market.

With the aim of constructing a new six story headquarters to optimise productivity, streamline workflow, and expand revenues, the Daily Observer is looking to secure investment to safeguard the newspaper and the role it plays in Liberian society. Read more Sectors: News Publication Finance needed: US$500,000 - $1,000,000

View more BiD Network finance ready plans About BiD Network BiD Network contributes to sustainable economic growth by stimulating entrepreneurship in emerging markets. With over 46,000 members and 10,000 business plans, bidnetwork.org is the world's largest online community for emerging market SMEs, coaches and investors. Since 2005, BiD Network has launched 670 businesses, created more than 4700 direct jobs, and mobilised $15 million from investors. In November 2010, BiD Network was chosen by a G-20 jury as one of the 14 most innovative SME Finance organisations in the world. www.bidnetwork.org | Follow us on Twitter & Facebook

To see more companies looking for investment in Africa, visit Finance Ready Plans.