Kiki Kamanu, Nigeria Every week, BiD Network highlights three finance ready plans. These top businesses have been subjected to the rigorous selection, coaching and matchmaking processes of BiD Network. They are ready for investment to expand their operations. With feasible business plans, a solid management team and real growth potential – finance ready plans deserve the attention of committed investors.

KIKI KAMANU is an innovative fashion label which incorporates traditional African textiles into ready-to-wear clothing for fashion forward men and women. The label consists of four collections: Z.bird and Omakáa (the women’s casual and evening wear lines respectively); E.K.Z. (the men’s line), and Arm Kandy (the handbag and accessories line).

Relying on relatively little start-up capital and a tremendous amount of passion from the founder and employees, KIKI KAMANU achieved cumulative sales of approximately US$15,000 in its first full year of operations, and appeared twice at both the London Fashion Week and the ARISE Magazine Fashion Week, as well as gracing other runways. Their vision is to become the first internationally recognised fashion brand serving global customers from a world-class production and manufacturing base in West Africa. Read more.

Sectors: Fashion Finance needed: $200,000 - $500,000

View more BiD Network finance ready plans About BiD Network BiD Network contributes to sustainable economic growth by stimulating entrepreneurship in emerging markets. With over 46,000 members and 10,000 business plans, bidnetwork.org is the world's largest online community for emerging market SMEs, coaches and investors. Since 2005, BiD Network has launched 670 businesses, created more than 4700 direct jobs, and mobilised $15 million from investors. In November 2010, BiD Network was chosen by a G-20 jury as one of the 14 most innovative SME Finance organisations in the world. www.bidnetwork.org | Follow us on Twitter & Facebook

To see more companies looking for investment in Africa, visit Finance Ready Plans.