Open-IT, Burundi Every week, BiD Network highlights three finance ready plans. These top businesses have been subjected to the rigorous selection, coaching and matchmaking processes of BiD Network. They are ready for investment to expand their operations. With feasible business plans, a solid management team and real growth potential – finance ready plans deserve the attention of committed investors. Open-IT is a Burundian company that sells software programmes to medical clinics and hospitals in East Africa. A joint-venture has been established with a Belgian company in order to empower Open-IT to capture the market in the region more quickly. Their e-solutions include:

OpenClinic: hospital management software

OpenInsurance: health insurance management software

OpenPharamacy: pharmacy management software

OpenLab: laboratory management software

Consultancy in medical informatics

Read more Sectors: Healthcare Finance needed: $500,000 - $1,000,000

View more BiD Network finance ready plans About BiD Network BiD Network contributes to sustainable economic growth by stimulating entrepreneurship in emerging markets. With over 46,000 members and 10,000 business plans, bidnetwork.org is the world's largest online community for emerging market SMEs, coaches and investors. Since 2005, BiD Network has launched 670 businesses, created more than 4700 direct jobs, and mobilised $15 million from investors. In November 2010, BiD Network was chosen by a G-20 jury as one of the 14 most innovative SME Finance organisations in the world. www.bidnetwork.org | Follow us on Twitter & Facebook

To see more companies looking for investment in Africa, visit Finance Ready Plans.