Agasha Business Network, Uganda Every week, BiD Network highlights three finance ready plans. These top businesses have been subjected to the rigorous selection, coaching and matchmaking processes of BiD Network. They are ready for investment to expand their operations. With feasible business plans, a solid management team and real growth potential – finance ready plans deserve the attention of committed investors.

Founded in 2010, Agasha Business Network aspires to become the largest and most interactive business community website in Africa. The company focuses on small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) that wish to promote their products and services online, but a lack of capital and knowledge prevents them from creating their own website.

The network creates an opportunity for all its members to access the global market and empowers entrepreneurs to access previously unreachable consumers. Besides creating a network for businesses, Agasha is also interested in promoting projects with a positive impact on the community. Consequently, it prioritises and offers substantial reductions for local environmental NGOs and youth initiatives to use the platform. Read more Sectors: Internet Services Finance needed: US$100,000 - $200,000

View more BiD Network finance ready plans About BiD Network BiD Network contributes to sustainable economic growth by stimulating entrepreneurship in emerging markets. With over 46,000 members and 10,000 business plans, bidnetwork.org is the world's largest online community for emerging market SMEs, coaches and investors. Since 2005, BiD Network has launched 670 businesses, created more than 4700 direct jobs, and mobilised $15 million from investors. In November 2010, BiD Network was chosen by a G-20 jury as one of the 14 most innovative SME Finance organisations in the world. www.bidnetwork.org | Follow us on Twitter & Facebook

To see more companies looking for investment in Africa, visit Finance Ready Plans.