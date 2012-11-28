Molyn Credit Limited, Kenya Every week, BiD Network highlights three finance ready plans. These top businesses have been subjected to the rigorous selection, coaching and matchmaking processes of BiD Network. They are ready for investment to expand their operations. With feasible business plans, a solid management team and real growth potential – finance ready plans deserve the attention of committed investors. Molyn Credit Limited (MCL) was established in 2006 and operates as a microfinance institution in three Kenyan cities: Nairobi, Nakuru and Thika. MCL aims to become the preferred provider of financial services to the low income population, not only in Kenya but in the greater East African region.

The company offer small loans, between US$13 - 4,000, to members of legally registered self-help groups. These are mainly women who operate their own income-generating projects. The loans are aimed at ensuring the optimal growth of these projects. In addition to offering credit, MCL also offers business training and advisory services to both current and potential borrowers. Molyn Credit Limited, through microfinance, aims to improve lives and the East African economy. Read more Sectors: Finance Finance needed: $1,000,000 - $2,000,000

View more BiD Network finance ready plans About BiD Network BiD Network contributes to sustainable economic growth by stimulating entrepreneurship in emerging markets. With over 46,000 members and 10,000 business plans, bidnetwork.org is the world's largest online community for emerging market SMEs, coaches and investors. Since 2005, BiD Network has launched 670 businesses, created more than 4700 direct jobs, and mobilised $15 million from investors. In November 2010, BiD Network was chosen by a G-20 jury as one of the 14 most innovative SME Finance organisations in the world. www.bidnetwork.org | Follow us on Twitter & Facebook

To see more companies looking for investment in Africa, visit Finance Ready Plans.