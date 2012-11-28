Research Africa, Uganda Every week, BiD Network highlights three finance ready plans. These top businesses have been subjected to the rigorous selection, coaching and matchmaking processes of BiD Network. They are ready for investment to expand their operations. With feasible business plans, a solid management team and real growth potential – finance ready plans deserve the attention of committed investors. Research Africa effectively engages the ‘Base of the Pyramid’, people living on or below US$2 per day, as social agents by participating in incentive-based surveys and working to create new economic opportunities for people living in poverty. In exchange for their feedback, respondents receive mobile phone credit for participating in market surveys.

Through extensive market research, Research Africa provides public and private sector organisations with insight into their target groups – which in return can improve policies, campaign strategies, products, services and results.

Research Africa is a newly launched business set up by Text to Change, a non-profit organisation with experience and expertise in using mobile phone based solutions for health, education, monitoring and advocacy purposes in the past four years in 14 countries in Africa and Latin America. Research Africa considers ‘Base of the Pyramid’ consumers, as valued customers. Read more Sector: Market Research Finance needed: $1,000,000 - $2,000,000

View more BiD Network finance ready plans About BiD Network BiD Network contributes to sustainable economic growth by stimulating entrepreneurship in emerging markets. With over 46,000 members and 10,000 business plans, bidnetwork.org is the world's largest online community for emerging market SMEs, coaches and investors. Since 2005, BiD Network has launched 670 businesses, created more than 4700 direct jobs, and mobilised $15 million from investors. In November 2010, BiD Network was chosen by a G-20 jury as one of the 14 most innovative SME Finance organisations in the world. www.bidnetwork.org | Follow us on Twitter & Facebook

To see more companies looking for investment in Africa, visit Finance Ready Plans.