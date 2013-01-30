KERNATT, Senegal Every week, BiD Network highlights three finance ready plans. These top businesses have been subjected to the rigorous selection, coaching and matchmaking processes of BiD Network. They are ready for investment to expand their operations. With feasible business plans, a solid management team and real growth potential – finance ready plans deserve the attention of committed investors.

KERNATT is a rural enterprise that strives to meet high quality expectations and keep in touch with the shifting consumer demands in the vegetable crops industry. Focusing on the ideal of women empowerment, the enterprise hires mainly women as both a way to create awareness and provide a means to generate income. Employment for 21 women will be created in the next three years, and will greatly impact rural income. Furthermore, KERNATT educates the local community about the importance of a healthy and balanced diet, and the need to provide children with a nutritious meal daily.

KERNATT aims to convert 9 hectares of land to supply fresh vegetables crops and ensure a sustainable water supply – reliable to maintain year round production of some 19 selected vegetables even during rain water shortages. Focusing on the country’s two biggest cities and the most popular tourist resorts in Francophone Africa, the organisation hopes to fuel expansion further. The expanding Senegalese middle class, with more disposable income and changing dining habits as a result, is the primary target group KERNATT is focusing on. Read more Sectors: Agriculture Finance needed: US$50,000 - $100,000

View more BiD Network finance ready plans About BiD Network BiD Network contributes to sustainable economic growth by stimulating entrepreneurship in emerging markets. With over 46,000 members and 10,000 business plans, bidnetwork.org is the world's largest online community for emerging market SMEs, coaches and investors. Since 2005, BiD Network has launched 670 businesses, created more than 4700 direct jobs, and mobilised $15 million from investors. In November 2010, BiD Network was chosen by a G-20 jury as one of the 14 most innovative SME Finance organisations in the world. www.bidnetwork.org | Follow us on Twitter & Facebook

To see more companies in Africa looking for investment, visit Finance Ready Plans.