Principal Company Ltd, Tanzania

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In operation since 1995, Principal Company Ltd has primarily dealt with the importation and sale of bakery ingredients. Despite providing a steadily growing business over the past decade, Principal Company has noted the potential market in Tanzania, and East Africa more generally, to process and sell products themselves, which they currently import.

Their ambition is to further expand their business through the extension of their factory and getting the machinery and equipment in place so that they can produce all 133 products they currently import. Through this strategy Principal Company Ltd hopes to dominate the East and Central African bakery ingredients industry. Read more Sector: Manufacturing Finance needed: $2,000,000 - $5,000,000

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