Mang Wear, Kenya Every week, BiD Network highlights three finance ready plans. These top businesses have been subjected to the rigorous selection, coaching and matchmaking processes of BiD Network. They are ready for investment to expand their operations. With feasible business plans, a solid management team and real growth potential – finance ready plans deserve the attention of committed investors. Mang Wear is the textbook example of a small business with the ambition to double in size in three years. Established by Mary Njuguna, a housewife with only one sewing machine and the dream of opening a clothing store, Mang Wear currently specialises in school uniforms and sells over 100,000 pieces per year. Its commitment to quality and perfect finishing has guaranteed the satisfaction and loyalty of customers over the years, leading to profitable operations since its inception. Given its excellent reputation, Mang Wear has been approached by several companies to expand its production line to professional uniforms. However, its current scale of operations renders it difficult for the company to meet this increased demand. A capital injection is thus all the company needs to diversify and ensure steadfast growth as well as expansion beyond Kenya’s borders. Read more.

Sector: Clothing Finance needed: US$10,000 - $50,000

View more BiD Network finance ready plans About BiD Network BiD Network contributes to sustainable economic growth by stimulating entrepreneurship in emerging markets. With over 46,000 members and 10,000 business plans, bidnetwork.org is the world's largest online community for emerging market SMEs, coaches and investors. Since 2005, BiD Network has launched 670 businesses, created more than 4700 direct jobs, and mobilised $15 million from investors. In November 2010, BiD Network was chosen by a G-20 jury as one of the 14 most innovative SME Finance organisations in the world. www.bidnetwork.org | Follow us on Twitter & Facebook

To see more companies looking for investment in Africa, visit Finance Ready Plans.