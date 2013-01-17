SasaAfrica, Kenya Every week, BiD Network highlights three finance ready plans. These top businesses have been subjected to the rigorous selection, coaching and matchmaking processes of BiD Network. They are ready for investment to expand their operations. With feasible business plans, a solid management team and real growth potential – finance ready plans deserve the attention of committed investors. SasaAfrica, a women-owned and run social enterprise, offers tools for the millions of female artisans in Africa to independently create sustainable micro-enterprises using mobile phones, mobile money transfers, and innovative delivery services.

Vendors, with no need for the Internet or a bank account, create personal online storefronts using SasaAfrica mobile phone business tools. Global consumers can then buy directly from the vendors on the e-commerce website, revolutionising the supply chain into a peer-to-peer exchange. In this way, SasaAfrica connects enterprising women of the developing world to global e-commerce. Read more Sector: Internet and Mobile services Finance needed: US$100,000 - $200,000

View more BiD Network finance ready plans About BiD Network BiD Network contributes to sustainable economic growth by stimulating entrepreneurship in emerging markets. With over 46,000 members and 10,000 business plans, bidnetwork.org is the world's largest online community for emerging market SMEs, coaches and investors. Since 2005, BiD Network has launched 670 businesses, created more than 4700 direct jobs, and mobilised $15 million from investors. In November 2010, BiD Network was chosen by a G-20 jury as one of the 14 most innovative SME Finance organisations in the world. www.bidnetwork.org | Follow us on Twitter & Facebook

To see more companies in Africa looking for investment, visit Finance Ready Plans.