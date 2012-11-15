Hoziyana Group Ltd., Rwanda Every week, BiD Network highlights three finance ready plans. These top businesses have been subjected to the rigorous selection, coaching and matchmaking processes of BiD Network. They are ready for investment to expand their operations. With feasible business plans, a solid management team and real growth potential – finance ready plans deserve the attention of committed investors.

E-business is a new kind of business in Rwanda and has received nationwide interest. One of the first companies seeing a new business opportunity was Hoziyana Group, a registered company selling computing and electronics items. This is an online business and, using a website in the local language, customers can buy, sell and pay online, after which the product is delivered at home. This website will allow every Rwandan to use the internet, not only for reading and sending emails, but also for doing business. Read more.

Sector: Internet Services Finance needed: US$50,000 - $100,000

View more BiD Network finance ready plans About BiD Network BiD Network contributes to sustainable economic growth by stimulating entrepreneurship in emerging markets. With over 46,000 members and 10,000 business plans, bidnetwork.org is the world's largest online community for emerging market SMEs, coaches and investors. Since 2005, BiD Network has launched 670 businesses, created more than 4700 direct jobs, and mobilised $15 million from investors. In November 2010, BiD Network was chosen by a G-20 jury as one of the 14 most innovative SME Finance organisations in the world. www.bidnetwork.org | Follow us on Twitter & Facebook

To see more companies looking for investment in Africa, visit Finance Ready Plans.