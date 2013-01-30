Wana Solutions (WS), Uganda Every week, BiD Network highlights three finance ready plans. These top businesses have been subjected to the rigorous selection, coaching and matchmaking processes of BiD Network. They are ready for investment to expand their operations. With feasible business plans, a solid management team and real growth potential – finance ready plans deserve the attention of committed investors.

Providing Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) design, installation, maintenance and distribution services across Uganda and other parts of East Africa, Wana Solutions (WS) is able to satisfy the bulk and cylinder requirements of its customers. Wana Solutions provides affordable and reliable energy for heating and cooking to organised estates, private homes, small commercial businesses and hotels. Wana Solutions prides itself on its commitment to innovation, being the first company in the region to distribute bulk LPG in organised homesteads through prepaid meters and the first to install both automatic and manual changeovers in private stand-alone homes.

LPG is a much cleaner alternative to traditional methods of heating and cooking, emitting considerably less carbon dioxide than either electric or firewood stoves, with the latter being particularly inefficient. Wana Solutions is an environmentally concerned enterprise, it is for this reason that they work under the mandate of providing cleaner energy for a healthier Uganda. Read more Sector: Utilities, Energy Finance needed: US$200,000 - $500,000

View more BiD Network finance ready plans About BiD Network BiD Network contributes to sustainable economic growth by stimulating entrepreneurship in emerging markets. With over 46,000 members and 10,000 business plans, bidnetwork.org is the world's largest online community for emerging market SMEs, coaches and investors. Since 2005, BiD Network has launched 670 businesses, created more than 4700 direct jobs, and mobilised $15 million from investors. In November 2010, BiD Network was chosen by a G-20 jury as one of the 14 most innovative SME Finance organisations in the world. www.bidnetwork.org | Follow us on Twitter & Facebook

To see more companies in Africa looking for investment, visit Finance Ready Plans.