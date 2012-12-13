LMI Development Holdings, Uganda Every week, BiD Network highlights three finance ready plans. These top businesses have been subjected to the rigorous selection, coaching and matchmaking processes of BiD Network. They are ready for investment to expand their operations. With feasible business plans, a solid management team and real growth potential – finance ready plans deserve the attention of committed investors.

The need for affordable housing in Uganda is tremendous. LMI Development Holdings is a company that aims to develop affordable housing for middle-income households, just outside the city of Kampala.

It is estimated the target market consists of 14,000 households, all with an average monthly income of US$1,500 or above. Affordable housing is produced by employing innovative, green, housing solutions and technology. The method saves both time and building costs, and delivers attractive, functional, and quality homes.

The housing units will be grouped in well managed, small community estates located outside of Kampala. To ensure profitability throughout the project, the company has adopted a “build as they sell” market strategy. LMI founder Peter Kulaba, a graduate of BiD Network’s coaching programme, has brought together experts in construction and Ugandan business development to work on this project. Read more Sector: Housing and construction Finance needed: US$1,000,000 - $2,000,000

View more BiD Network finance ready plans About BiD Network BiD Network contributes to sustainable economic growth by stimulating entrepreneurship in emerging markets. With over 46,000 members and 10,000 business plans, bidnetwork.org is the world's largest online community for emerging market SMEs, coaches and investors. Since 2005, BiD Network has launched 670 businesses, created more than 4700 direct jobs, and mobilised $15 million from investors. In November 2010, BiD Network was chosen by a G-20 jury as one of the 14 most innovative SME Finance organisations in the world. www.bidnetwork.org | Follow us on Twitter & Facebook

To see more companies looking for investment in Africa, visit Finance Ready Plans.