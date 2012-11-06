BioCrops Uganda Ltd, Uganda Every week, BiD Network highlights three finance ready plans. These top businesses have been subjected to the rigorous selection, coaching and matchmaking processes of BiD Network. They are ready for investment to expand their operations. With feasible business plans, a solid management team and real growth potential – finance ready plans deserve the attention of committed investors.

Eight million Ugandans depend on banana production as a source of food, income and employment. Due to a lack of certified pest and disease free planting materials, banana production is declining. The impact of pests and diseases can be significantly reduced by the use of certified banana planting materials. That is exactly what BioCrops Ltd is developing. Their certified in vitro plantlets are disease and pest free, grow faster, and give better yields. Up until now 500,000 plantlets have been sold, with very positive reactions. Now, capital is needed to increase production capacity and let sales boom. Read more Sector: Agriculture Finance needed: $200,000 - $500,000

View more BiD Network finance ready plans About BiD Network BiD Network contributes to sustainable economic growth by stimulating entrepreneurship in emerging markets. With over 46,000 members and 10,000 business plans, bidnetwork.org is the world's largest online community for emerging market SMEs, coaches and investors. Since 2005, BiD Network has launched 670 businesses, created more than 4700 direct jobs, and mobilised $15 million from investors. In November 2010, BiD Network was chosen by a G-20 jury as one of the 14 most innovative SME Finance organisations in the world. www.bidnetwork.org | Follow us on Twitter & Facebook

To see more companies looking for investment in Africa, visit Finance Ready Plans.