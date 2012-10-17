C. R. Kajuna and Company, Tanzania Every week, BiD Network highlights three finance ready plans. These top businesses have been subjected to the rigorous selection, coaching and matchmaking processes of BiD Network. They are ready for investment to expand their operations. With feasible business plans, a solid management team and real growth potential – finance ready plans deserve the attention of committed investors.

While bee colonies in Europe and North America have suffered enormous losses in recent years, in Tanzania the population of bee colonies is thriving. C. R. Kajuna and Company currently farm an area of 10 hectares cultivating; moringa oleifera, amarantha, jatropha curcus, eucalyptus. All of which provide ample fodder for 300 top quality beehives already owned by C. R. Kajuna & Co. Aloe vera, neem trees and vanilla is also grown.

In addition to the vast bee colony owned by the organisation, they have also contracted 49 small rural beekeepers to supply raw honey. In total C. R. Kajuna & Co. expect to process and export 250 tons of grade A honey to European high demand market. While lesser grades of honey will be used to satisfy the local honey demand or to produce honey by-products, with of 4.5 tons of beeswax, 17,000 kilograms for the cosmetics industry, 5,630 kilograms in food supplements, and 2,500 bottles of honey beer to be produced. Read more.

Sector: Agroforestry Finance needed: US$200,000 - $500,000

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