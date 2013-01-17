Nuba Foods and Commodities Ltd, Ghana Every week, BiD Network highlights three finance ready plans. These top businesses have been subjected to the rigorous selection, coaching and matchmaking processes of BiD Network. They are ready for investment to expand their operations. With feasible business plans, a solid management team and real growth potential – finance ready plans deserve the attention of committed investors.

Nuba Foods’s core business is to source and supply agricultural commodities from Ghana, ranging from maize and salt to various vegetable oils, for industries in West Africa. They are also processing and marketing their range of specialty foods, made with carefully selected ingredients from local farmers to provide their customers with nothing but the best quality.

They work with over 100 women and farmers in Ghana, and they are looking for capital to expand. Nuba Foods was born five years ago when Kosi Yankey noticed that the major predicament of farmers and traders was not capital but a lack of access to bigger markets, inadequate storage facilities or poor packaging. Now Nuba Foods creates quality products, consistent pricing, attractive packaging, and jobs. They also attracted bigger markets and upfront capital for their suppliers. Read more Sectors: Food processing, sourcing and manufacturing Finance needed: US$50,000 - $100,000

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