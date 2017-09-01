PRESS OFFICE: Ethiopian Airlines

Ethiopian Airlines Group, the largest airline in Africa, is pleased to announce to its valued customers that it has finalised preparations to start nonstop direct services to Sao Paulo, Brazil, currently operated via Lome, Togo, effective September 16, 2017.

Sao Paulo, the biggest city in the Brazil and in the southern hemisphere, is the economic and financial hub of the country hosting the headquarters of numerous major corporations.

Group CEO, Ethiopian Airlines, Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam, said; “We are delighted to offer our customers a faster and reliable connectivity between Africa, Middle East, Asia and Brazil with one of the shortest total Travel Time, operated with our state of the art fleet, Boeing 787. Moreover, while operating amidst of the fastest trade lane, our flight to Sao Paulo has been providing efficient connections with 30 weekly flights to 5 destinations in China, 28 weekly flights to India, 14 weekly flights to Telaviv, 14 weekly flights to Beirut and almost daily flights to 55 cities across Africa. In December, we shall complement our nonstop service with a fifth flight frequency(Sun/Mon), which will enable tourists and business travelers enjoy convenient connectivity options to/from more than 100 Ethiopian global passenger and cargo destinations. Furthermore, this move will also be an impetus to consolidate the multiple ties between Africa and Brazil’’.

Ethiopian made its debut flight to Sao Paulo in 2013; coordinating its schedules with its partner airline in West Africa, ASKY, to give short, seamless and convenient connections to West Africa passengers travelling to and from Brazil.

Brazil is the largest national economy in South America with diversified economy including agriculture, industry, and a wide range of services such as ecotourism, leisure and cultural tourism.

About Ethiopian

Ethiopian Airlines (Ethiopian) is the fastest growing airline in Africa. In its seven decades of operation, Ethiopian has become one of the continent’s leading carriers, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success.

Ethiopian commands the lion’s share of the pan-African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet across five continents. Ethiopian fleet includes ultra-modern and environmentally friendly aircraft such as Airbus A350, Boeing 787, Boeing 777-300ER, Boeing 777-200LR, Boeing 777-200 Freighter, and Bombardier Q-400 double cabin. Ethiopian was the first airline in Africa to own and operate each of these aircraft.

Ethiopian is currently implementing a 15-year strategic plan called Vision 2025 that will see it become the leading aviation group in Africa with seven business centers:

Ethiopian Domestic and Regional Airline; Ethiopian International Passenger Airline; Ethiopian Cargo; Ethiopian MRO; Ethiopian Aviation Academy; Ethiopian In-flight Catering Services; and Ethiopian Ground Service. Ethiopian is a multi-award winning airline registering an average annual growth of 25% in the past seven years.

For more information about this press release, please contact:

Mrs Hanna Atnafu

Manager Corporate Communications

Ethiopian Airlines

Tel: (251-1) 517-89-07/656/165/913/529

CorporateCommunication@ethiopianairlines.com



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