PRESS OFFICE: Ethiopian Airlines

Africa’s largest airline group, Ethiopian Airlines, is pleased to announce that it will start services to Bahrain effective August 17, 2017 with the latest B737-800 New Generation with Sky Interior.

Bahrain, a nation comprising more than 30 islands in the Persian Gulf has been at the centre of major trade routes since the olden days with a growing economy over the past decade.

In line with the commencement of Ethiopian services to Bahrain, Group CEO Ethiopian Airlines, Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam, said, “With the flourishing trade relations between Ethiopia and the Gulf countries, availability of efficient air transport services will surely play great roles in ensuring easy movement of people and import/export items. Our presence in Bahrain dates back to the 1970’s and we are glad that we are now back with scheduled thrice weekly flights. Currently, Ethiopian flies to major cities in the Middle East including: Beirut, Dammam, Doha, Jeddah, Kuwait, Dubai, Madinah, Muscat, Riyadh, and Sharjah.”

In 2017 alone, new destinations like Victoria Falls, Antananarivo, Oslo, Chengdu, Singapore, Guinea, Windhoek , Moroni, as well as freighter destinations like Ahmedabad, a fifth cargo gateway to India, Milan and Zaragoza have joined Ethiopian vast global network. Ethiopian currently operates the youngest and the most technologically advanced fleet in the industry with an average fleet age of less than five years.

About Ethiopian

Ethiopian Airlines (Ethiopian) is the fastest growing airline in Africa. In its seven decades of operation, Ethiopian has become one of the continent’s leading carriers, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success.

Ethiopian commands the lion’s share of the pan-African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet across five continents. Ethiopian fleet includes ultra-modern and environmentally friendly aircraft such as Airbus A350, Boeing 787, Boeing 777-300ER, Boeing 777-200LR, Boeing 777-200 Freighter, and Bombardier Q-400 double cabin. Ethiopian was the first airline in Africa to own and operate each of these aircraft.

Ethiopian is currently implementing a 15-year strategic plan called Vision 2025 that will see it become the leading aviation group in Africa with seven business centers:

Ethiopian Domestic and Regional Airline; Ethiopian International Passenger Airline; Ethiopian Cargo; Ethiopian MRO; Ethiopian Aviation Academy; Ethiopian In-flight Catering Services; and Ethiopian Ground Service. Ethiopian is a multi-award winning airline registering an average annual growth of 25% in the past seven years.

For more information about this press release, please contact:

Mrs Hanna Atnafu

Manager Corporate Communications

Ethiopian Airlines

Tel: (251-1) 517-89-07/656/165/913/529

CorporateCommunication@ethiopianairlines.com



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