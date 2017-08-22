PRESS OFFICE: Ethiopian Airlines

Ethiopian Airlines Group, the largest airline in Africa, marked commencement of a thrice weekly service to Bahrain at a reception ceremony held at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport on August 17, 2017.

Heralding the inaugural flight, Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam, Group CEO Ethiopian Airlines, said; “Bahrain is an important destination in the Middle East joining the ever emerging Ethiopian destinations to the Gulf. We are glad that we have resumed our services following the growing trade, tourism and investment ties between Bahrain and Ethiopia and the continent of Africa at large. With more than 100 passenger and cargo destinations worldwide, our network is designed in such a way that connect Africa with the major trading partners in Asia, Middle East, South and North America and Europe. The fact that the flight is full from its commencement flight designates the success and significance of our service to Bahrain."

Ethiopian currently flies to these major cities in the Middle East: Beirut, Dammam, Doha, Jeddah, Kuwait, Dubai, Madinah, Muscat, Riyadh, and Sharjah.

Cick here or here to get more pictures of the event.

About Ethiopian

Ethiopian Airlines (Ethiopian) is the fastest growing airline in Africa. In its seven decades of operation, Ethiopian has become one of the continent’s leading carriers, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success.

Ethiopian commands the lion’s share of the pan-African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet across five continents. Ethiopian fleet includes ultra-modern and environmentally friendly aircraft such as Airbus A350, Boeing 787, Boeing 777-300ER, Boeing 777-200LR, Boeing 777-200 Freighter, and Bombardier Q-400 double cabin. Ethiopian was the first airline in Africa to own and operate each of these aircraft.

Ethiopian is currently implementing a 15-year strategic plan called Vision 2025 that will see it become the leading aviation group in Africa with seven business centers:

Ethiopian Domestic and Regional Airline; Ethiopian International Passenger Airline; Ethiopian Cargo; Ethiopian MRO; Ethiopian Aviation Academy; Ethiopian In-flight Catering Services; and Ethiopian Ground Service. Ethiopian is a multi-award winning airline registering an average annual growth of 25% in the past seven years.

For more information about this press release, please contact:

Mrs Hanna Atnafu

Manager Corporate Communications

Ethiopian Airlines

Tel: (251-1) 517-89-07/656/165/913/529

CorporateCommunication@ethiopianairlines.com



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