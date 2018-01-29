PRESS OFFICE: Ethiopian Airlines

The National flag carrier, Ethiopian Airlines Group, is pleased to announce that it has launched a direct freighter flight from Bahir Dar to Liege, one of the largest Ethiopian flower importer destinations, carrying 45 tonnes of flowers on January 24, 2018.

Ethiopian has always been at the forefront to support the national economy with the massive availability of connections across the country. With its vastest domestic network in the continent, Ethiopian now flies to 21 domestic points with multiple frequencies enabling economic integration between and among regions, encouraging tourism, possible.

Regarding the milestone, Mr Tewolde Gebremariam, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, remarked: “Today marks yet another big milestone in the history of Ethiopian Cargo & Logistics Services for we start direct freighter service dedicated to flower with the aim of delivering the best flower produces of the country to end users fresh, timely and direct from the farm to Ethiopian flower lovers in Europe. With its daily freighter services to Belgium, Liege and Brussels, Ethiopian transports a total of 130 tonnes of flowers.

As always, Ethiopian has positioned itself as the major catalyst for the movement of these products from the country to the world via its rich global network. Today’s milestone is a showcase that Ethiopian will also launch similar services from other flower producing regional states. Ethiopia being rich with abundant fertile land, it can reach to the global market with its fresh and quality flowers among other agricultural produces. We shall continue to support the export sector and the national economy with our convenient global cargo and passenger services.”

With Ethiopian’s more than 20 domestic destinations, travellers can now accomplish their business issues within hours getting back to their home in hours’ time.

Ethiopian domestic connectivity also plays an important role in economic, social, and cultural integration. Ethiopian will avail similar freighter services from other flower-producing regional states such as Hawassa and others.

About Ethiopian

Ethiopian Airlines (Ethiopian) is the fastest-growing airline in Africa. In its seven decades of operation, Ethiopian has become one of the continent’s leading carriers, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success.

Ethiopian commands the lion’s share of the pan-African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet across five continents. Ethiopian fleet includes ultra-modern and environmentally friendly aircraft such as Airbus A350, Boeing 787, Boeing 777-300ER, Boeing 777-200LR, Boeing 777-200 Freighter, and Bombardier Q-400 double cabin. Ethiopian was the first airline in Africa to own and operate each of these aircraft.

Ethiopian is currently implementing a 15-year strategic plan called Vision 2025 that will see it become the leading aviation group in Africa with seven business centers:

Ethiopian Domestic and Regional Airline; Ethiopian International Passenger Airline; Ethiopian Cargo; Ethiopian MRO; Ethiopian Aviation Academy; Ethiopian In-flight Catering Services; and Ethiopian Ground Service. Ethiopian is a multi-award winning airline registering an average annual growth of 25% in the past seven years.

For more information about this press release, please contact:

Mrs Aniley Eshetu

A/Manager Corporate Communications

Ethiopian Airlines

Tel: (251-1)517-89-07/656/165/913/529

CorporateCommunication@ethiopianairlines.com



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