PRESS OFFICE: Ethiopian Airlines

Ethiopian Airlines, the largest Aviation Group and SKYTRAX certified Four Star Global Airline, is pleased to announce that its second B-787-9 aircraft named after the Chinese capital city Beijing, has made its maiden commercial flight to Beijing.

On-board the new Ethiopian game changing fleet, passengers have enjoyed its unique features such biggest windows in the sky, high ceiling, less noise, distinctive lighting, and higher air humidity at 40,000 feet.

Ethiopian is among the veteran carriers that started serving the People's Republic of China back in the early 1970s, which has translated into a flourishing commercial and bilateral cooperation between the continent of Africa and China. Currently Ethiopian operates 30 weekly scheduled flights through its five gateways in China: Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hong Kong and Chengdu.

Ethiopian is supporting China’s Belt and Road Initiative with its extensive and convenient network of passenger and cargo connectivity in Africa, Middle East, Asia and Europe.

Beijing is a city with profound history and tourist sites such as the Great Wall, the Palace Museum and the Temple of Heaven. Apart from these famous historical sites, Beijing is also a political and cultural centre of China.

About Ethiopian

Ethiopian Airlines (Ethiopian) is the fastest growing airline in Africa. In its seven decades of operation, Ethiopian has become one of the continent’s leading carriers, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success.

Ethiopian commands the lion’s share of the pan-African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet across five continents. Ethiopian fleet includes ultra-modern and environmentally friendly aircraft such as Airbus A350, Boeing 787, Boeing 777-300ER, Boeing 777-200LR, Boeing 777-200 Freighter, and Bombardier Q-400 double cabin. Ethiopian was the first airline in Africa to own and operate each of these aircraft.

Ethiopian is currently implementing a 15-year strategic plan called Vision 2025 that will see it become the leading aviation group in Africa with seven business centers:

Ethiopian Domestic and Regional Airline; Ethiopian International Passenger Airline; Ethiopian Cargo; Ethiopian MRO; Ethiopian Aviation Academy; Ethiopian In-flight Catering Services; and Ethiopian Ground Service. Ethiopian is a multi-award winning airline registering an average annual growth of 25% in the past seven years.

For more information about this press release, please contact:

Mrs Aniley Eshetu

A/Manager Corporate Communications

Ethiopian Airlines

Tel: (251-1)517-89-07/656/165/913/529

CorporateCommunication@ethiopianairlines.com



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