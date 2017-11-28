PRESS OFFICE: Ethiopian Airlines

Ethiopian Airlines, the largest Aviation Group and SKYTRAX-certified Four-Star Global Airline, is pleased to announce that it has taken delivery of its second Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner fleet on November 21, 2017.

In less than a span of a month since Ethiopian took delivery of Africa’s first Ethiopian B 787-9, the second B787-9 aircraft has joined its youngest fleet totaling its operating fleet to 95 among which 21 are from the Dreamliner family. As a global airline, Ethiopian names its fleet after notable landmarks situated in the cities it operates to; hence, the new fleet has been named after the city of London.

Since its delivery in October, Africa’s first Ethiopian B787-9 has made its debut flight to major cities like; Kilimanjaro, Zanzibar, Kinshasa, Mombasa, Abuja, Madagascar, Dubai and Delhi. Customers have enjoyed its unique features such as biggest windows in the sky, high ceiling, less noise, distinctive lighting, and higher air humidity.

About Ethiopian

Ethiopian Airlines (Ethiopian) is the fastest growing airline in Africa. In its seven decades of operation, Ethiopian has become one of the continent’s leading carriers, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success.

Ethiopian commands the lion’s share of the pan-African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet across five continents. Ethiopian fleet includes ultra-modern and environmentally friendly aircraft such as Airbus A350, Boeing 787, Boeing 777-300ER, Boeing 777-200LR, Boeing 777-200 Freighter, and Bombardier Q-400 double cabin. Ethiopian was the first airline in Africa to own and operate each of these aircraft.

Ethiopian is currently implementing a 15-year strategic plan called Vision 2025 that will see it become the leading aviation group in Africa with seven business centers:

Ethiopian Domestic and Regional Airline; Ethiopian International Passenger Airline; Ethiopian Cargo; Ethiopian MRO; Ethiopian Aviation Academy; Ethiopian In-flight Catering Services; and Ethiopian Ground Service. Ethiopian is a multi-award winning airline registering an average annual growth of 25% in the past seven years.

For more information about this press release, please contact:

Mrs Aniley Eshetu

A/Manager Corporate Communications

Ethiopian Airlines

Tel: (251-1)517-89-07/656/165/913/529

CorporateCommunication@ethiopianairlines.com



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