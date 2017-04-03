PRESS OFFICE: Ethiopian Airlines

Ethiopian Airlines, the largest cargo operator in Africa, is pleased to announce that it has launched two new cargo routes to Europe: Milan, Italy and Zaragoza, Spain as of April 2 and March 28, 2017, respectively.

Group CEO Ethiopian Airlines, Mr Tewolde GebreMariam, remarked: “With the largest and most modern dedicated Freighter fleet and the largest Cargo Network connecting African countries with their major trading partners around the world, Ethiopian Cargo is contributing its own share in the fast and sustainable economic development of Africa. Airfreight plays critical role in international trade and especially in the carriage of high value goods, temperature controlled cargo like flower, fruits and vegetables, pharmaceuticals, life science etc…

"While we are on the eve of the inauguration of the first phase of our state of the art cargo terminal, addition of these cargo routes, makes our global air Cargo service even more stretched to the world with adequate ground facilities and quality services. This move will further strengthen trade and commercial ties between Africa and Europe. I wish to thank all who made these new routes possible.”

Currently, Ethiopian is providing the European market with minimum weekly tonnage capacity of 2,200 from Liege (LGG), deploying modern game changing fleet, Boeing 777 Freighter.

It is to be recalled that Ethiopian Cargo has won ‘African Cargo Airline of the Year’ and ‘Cargo Airline Award for Network Development’ at Brussels in February and March respectively.

About Ethiopian Airlines (Ethiopian)

Ethiopian Airlines (Ethiopian) is the fastest-growing airline in Africa. In its seven decades of operation, Ethiopian has become one of the continent’s leading carriers, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success.

Ethiopian commands the lion’s share of the pan-African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet across five continents. Ethiopian fleet includes ultra-modern and environmentally friendly aircraft such as Airbus A350, Boeing 787, Boeing 777-300ER, Boeing 777-200LR, Boeing 777-200 Freighter, Bombardier Q-400 double cabin with an average fleet age of five years. In fact, Ethiopian is the first airline in Africa to own and operate these aircraft.

Ethiopian is currently implementing a 15-year strategic plan called Vision 2025 that will see it become the leading aviation group in Africa with seven business centres: Ethiopian Domestic and Regional Airline; Ethiopian International Passenger Airline; Ethiopian Cargo; Ethiopian MRO; Ethiopian Aviation Academy; Ethiopian In-flight Catering Services; and Ethiopian Ground Service. Ethiopian is a multi-award winning airline registering an average growth of 25% in the past seven years.

For more information about this press release, please contact:

Mrs Hanna Atnafu

Manager Corporate Communications

Ethiopian Airlines

Tel: (251-1) 517-89-07/656/165/913/529

CorporateCommunication@ethiopianairlines.com

www.ethiopianairlines.com

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