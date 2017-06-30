PRESS OFFICE: Ethiopian Airlines

Ethiopian Airlines today inaugurates its state of the art Cargo Terminal-II.The inauguration event has been graced by H.E. Mr Hailemariam Desalegn, Prime Minister of the FDRE, H.E. Mr Ahmed Shide, Minister of Transport and Mr Tewolde GebreMariam GCEO Ethiopian Airlines, other high level government officials and participants of the ICAO Cargo Forum have graced this momentous occasion.

H.E. Mr Hailemariam Desalegn remarked: “Today, the national flag carrier has become the largest aviation Group and the fastest-growing airline in Africa unrivalled in efficiency with shining operational excellence. Above all, Ethiopian Airlines has played an important and irreplaceable role in the development of the economy, export and import activities and foreign exchange earnings.”

Mr Tewolde also acknowledged partners who has contributed for the successful completion of the project and further remarked: “The new Cargo Terminal-II combined with our existing Terminal-I will give us a total tonnage capacity of around one million per annum which is the largest in the continent of Africa. This milestone will make Ethiopian Cargo & Logistics Services one of the world’s largest cargo terminals; comparable with cargo terminals in Amsterdam Schiphol, Singapore Changi, or Hong Kong.”

About Ethiopian

Ethiopian Airlines (Ethiopian) is the fastest growing airline in Africa. In its seven decades of operation, Ethiopian has become one of the continent’s leading carriers, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success.

Ethiopian commands the lion’s share of the pan-African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet across five continents. Ethiopian fleet includes ultra-modern and environmentally friendly aircraft such as Airbus A350, Boeing 787, Boeing 777-300ER, Boeing 777-200LR, Boeing 777-200 Freighter, and Bombardier Q-400 double cabin. Ethiopian was the first airline in Africa to own and operate each of these aircraft.

Ethiopian is currently implementing a 15-year strategic plan called Vision 2025 that will see it become the leading aviation group in Africa with seven business centers:

Ethiopian Domestic and Regional Airline; Ethiopian International Passenger Airline; Ethiopian Cargo; Ethiopian MRO; Ethiopian Aviation Academy; Ethiopian In-flight Catering Services; and Ethiopian Ground Service. Ethiopian is a multi-award winning airline registering an average annual growth of 25% in the past seven years.

For more information about this press release, please contact:

Mrs Hanna Atnafu

Manager Corporate Communications

Ethiopian Airlines

Tel: (251-1) 517-89-07/656/165/913/529

CorporateCommunication@ethiopianairlines.com



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