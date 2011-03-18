Ethiopian ICT hub under construction
Construction has started on Ethiopia’s first Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Park.
Construction has started on Ethiopia’s first Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Park. The first phase of the project includes an IT business incubation building as well as administration and data centres. The park is expected to support IT manufacturing; international IT services, such as call centres for western countries; business process outsourcing, which includes digitising data for companies; and software services.
Read the full article at Addis Fortune