PRESS OFFICE: Ethiopian Airlines

Ethiopian Airlines Group, the largest airline in Africa, is pleased to announce that it has fully digitalised all of its business processes – like aircraft maintenance and flight operations, commercial operations, finance, HRM, customer services, procurement and supply chain management, online learning, management approvals and authorisations, etc. – by removing paper from the entire system as of September 28, 2017.

Group CEO, Mr Tewolde GebreMariam, said: “Although we started the digitisation project in the last few years, today marks an important milestone in our history as we are removing paper from all our business processes. Leading in the digital revolution and leveraging on the latest advancement in the information and communication technology of the global airline industry, Ethiopian will scale up its operational excellence, customer intimacy and cost leadership strategies. ICT will enable us to deliver customised global standard customer services as per the preferences of each and every customer.

"We are living in the fourth industrial revolution which is fundamentally different from the previous industrial revolutions, especially in the speed of change and disruptions. Our continued success depends on our strategic response and our abilities to adapt to the velocity, breadth, depth and scale of the quantum changes coming our way. To this effect, we have embedded digitisation in our organisational operating system with our valued customers in mind.”

From the perspective of pursuing environmentally-friendly operations, it is worth mentioning that Ethiopian operates the youngest, latest aviation technology and most environmental friendly fleets – producing minimal carbon emission.

About Ethiopian

Ethiopian Airlines (Ethiopian) is the fastest growing airline in Africa. In its seven decades of operation, Ethiopian has become one of the continent’s leading carriers, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success.

Ethiopian commands the lion’s share of the pan-African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet across five continents. Ethiopian fleet includes ultra-modern and environmentally friendly aircraft such as Airbus A350, Boeing 787, Boeing 777-300ER, Boeing 777-200LR, Boeing 777-200 Freighter, and Bombardier Q-400 double cabin. Ethiopian was the first airline in Africa to own and operate each of these aircraft.

Ethiopian is currently implementing a 15-year strategic plan called Vision 2025 that will see it become the leading aviation group in Africa with seven business centers:

Ethiopian Domestic and Regional Airline; Ethiopian International Passenger Airline; Ethiopian Cargo; Ethiopian MRO; Ethiopian Aviation Academy; Ethiopian In-flight Catering Services; and Ethiopian Ground Service. Ethiopian is a multi-award winning airline registering an average annual growth of 25% in the past seven years.

For more information about this press release, please contact:

Mrs Hanna Atnafu

Manager Corporate Communications

Ethiopian Airlines

Tel: (251-1) 517-89-07/656/165/913/529

CorporateCommunication@ethiopianairlines.com



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