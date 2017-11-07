PRESS OFFICE: Ethiopian Airlines

Ethiopian Airlines, the largest Aviation Group in Africa and the first to own and operate the B787-9 Dreamliner aircraft in Africa has proudly deployed its latest aircraft to Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of Congo, on November 6, 2017.

Taking passengers’ travel experience to new heights, Ethiopian's newly acquired 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft provides extra comfort with the biggest window in the sky, more leg room, reduced noise, mood lighting and higher air humidity at 40,000 feet.

Bringing Africa together and connecting it to the world, Ethiopian has been playing a critical role in facilitating commerce, tourism and people-to-people ties.

Currently, Ethiopian flies daily to Kinshasa and daily to Lubumbashi. Ethiopian made its maiden flight to Kinshasa on April 4, 1975.

About Ethiopian

Ethiopian Airlines (Ethiopian) is the fastest growing airline in Africa. In its seven decades of operation, Ethiopian has become one of the continent’s leading carriers, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success.

Ethiopian commands the lion’s share of the pan-African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet across five continents. Ethiopian fleet includes ultra-modern and environmentally friendly aircraft such as Airbus A350, Boeing 787, Boeing 777-300ER, Boeing 777-200LR, Boeing 777-200 Freighter, and Bombardier Q-400 double cabin. Ethiopian was the first airline in Africa to own and operate each of these aircraft.

Ethiopian is currently implementing a 15-year strategic plan called Vision 2025 that will see it become the leading aviation group in Africa with seven business centers:

Ethiopian Domestic and Regional Airline; Ethiopian International Passenger Airline; Ethiopian Cargo; Ethiopian MRO; Ethiopian Aviation Academy; Ethiopian In-flight Catering Services; and Ethiopian Ground Service. Ethiopian is a multi-award winning airline registering an average annual growth of 25% in the past seven years.

For more information about this press release, please contact:

Mrs Hanna Atnafu

Manager Corporate Communications

Ethiopian Airlines

Tel: (251-1) 517-89-07/656/165/913/529

CorporateCommunication@ethiopianairlines.com



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