PRESS OFFICE: Ethiopian Airlines

Ethiopian Airlines Group, the largest airline in Africa, and the Ethiopian Airports Services are pleased to announce to their valued customers that they have availed free wifi connection at its main hub, Addis Ababa Bole International Airport as of October 2017.

Group CEO Ethiopian Airlines, Mr Tewolde GebreMariam, said: “Availability of seamless customer-focused

service, both onboard and at the airports, defines the rule of the game in today’s hyper competitive airline industry.

Hence, we are working very hard to transform all airports in Ethiopia; upgrading their services to global standards and improving passengers’ overall experience to meet their high expectations. Availability of broad band wifi connection at Addis Ababa Bole international airport will provide enhanced travel experience to our customers enabling them to stay connected with their loved ones and their work. As part of the Addis Ababa airport expansion project, currently underway, we are incorporating more digital features with the aim of making Addis Ababa airport the best connecting hub in Africa.”

To ensure leadership in the digital revolution and leverage on the latest advancement in the information and communication technology in the global airline industry, Ethiopian has positioned systems as one of the four cornerstones in Ethiopian long-term strategic road map, Vision 2025.

Ethiopian has fully digitalised all its business processes such as aircraft maintenance and flight operations, commercial operations, finance, HRM, customer services, procurement and supply chain management, online learning, management approvals and authorisations by removing paper from the entire system as of September 28, 2017.

About Ethiopian

Ethiopian Airlines (Ethiopian) is the fastest growing airline in Africa. In its seven decades of operation, Ethiopian has become one of the continent’s leading carriers, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success.

Ethiopian commands the lion’s share of the pan-African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet across five continents. Ethiopian fleet includes ultra-modern and environmentally friendly aircraft such as Airbus A350, Boeing 787, Boeing 777-300ER, Boeing 777-200LR, Boeing 777-200 Freighter, and Bombardier Q-400 double cabin. Ethiopian was the first airline in Africa to own and operate each of these aircraft.

Ethiopian is currently implementing a 15-year strategic plan called Vision 2025 that will see it become the leading aviation group in Africa with seven business centers:

Ethiopian Domestic and Regional Airline; Ethiopian International Passenger Airline; Ethiopian Cargo; Ethiopian MRO; Ethiopian Aviation Academy; Ethiopian In-flight Catering Services; and Ethiopian Ground Service. Ethiopian is a multi-award winning airline registering an average annual growth of 25% in the past seven years.

For more information about this press release, please contact:

Mrs Hanna Atnafu

Manager Corporate Communications

Ethiopian Airlines

Tel: (251-1) 517-89-07/656/165/913/529

CorporateCommunication@ethiopianairlines.com



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