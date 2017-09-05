PRESS OFFICE: Ethiopian Airlines

Africa’s largest airline group, Ethiopian Airlines, has renewed its passenger reservations system with global travel technology provider, Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR). The airline also signed up for a suite of new technology solutions to support its continued growth as a world-class carrier.

Consistently posting record profits for the past seven years, Ethiopian Airlines has been using Sabre’s technology for its core reservations, network planning and e-commerce since 2005. Despite the daunting challenges in African aviation, Ethiopian Airlines has continued with thriving successes and has become the leading Aviation group in Africa, nine years ahead of its 15 years strategic growth road map, Vision 2025.

Ethiopian Group CEO, Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam, said: “Our focus towards availing the latest Information Technology and travel system solution is one of the pillars in our long term growth plan, Vision 2025. Consequently, we have made huge investments in Information Technology to create a seamless passenger experience. Moreover, Sabre’s technology partnership and expertise has been invaluable, which is now further flourishing with cutting-edge technology that helps us ensure better customer experience and remain to be an airline of choice among travelers around the world.

“Ethiopian Airlines is one of aviation’s most compelling success stories, having overcome industry challenges to drive rapid and sustained growth on a continent where profitability in aviation is extremely rare,” said Dino Gelmetti, vice president, Airline Solutions, Sabre. “For more than a decade, Sabre’s technology has been helping Ethiopian Airlines maximize profits and offer a network of flights more extensive than any other African airline. As a result, it is now spearheading the African aviation industry and is a benchmark of success for other carriers on the continent and beyond.”

The next phase of development for Ethiopian Airlines is in enhancing its passenger experience. Among the new technology that Ethiopian Airlines will introduce is Sabre’s Intelligence Exchange. Airlines currently sit on a goldmine of data, yet only use 12% of it to engage with passengers; Intelligence Exchange enables airlines to turn that remaining 88% of data into actionable insights. Armed with a 360 degree view of each passenger, airlines can then offer individual travelers services that are uniquely relevant to them – increasing sales of ancillaries.

“80% of flights to, from and within Africa are operated by non-African airlines,” continued Gelmetti. “This move helps Ethiopian to better focus on understanding the individual needs of its passengers, while remaining to be an airline of choice among travelers. By implementing new customer-centric technology that can enhance the travel experience through contextual engagement, Ethiopian Airlines can win passengers from its rivals while experiencing up to a 10% increase in revenue generated from ancillary sales.”

More than 225 airlines currently use Sabre’s technology to decrease operational costs, increase profit and transform the way they serve travelers – including many of the world’s largest carriers.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is the leading technology provider to the global travel industry. Sabre’s software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties to manage critical operations, including passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, flight, network and crew management.

Sabre also operates a leading global travel marketplace, which processes more than US$120bn of global travel spend annually by connecting travel buyers and suppliers. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.

About Ethiopian

Ethiopian Airlines (Ethiopian) is the fastest growing airline in Africa. In its seven decades of operation, Ethiopian has become one of the continent’s leading carriers, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success.

Ethiopian commands the lion’s share of the pan-African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet across five continents. Ethiopian fleet includes ultra-modern and environmentally friendly aircraft such as Airbus A350, Boeing 787, Boeing 777-300ER, Boeing 777-200LR, Boeing 777-200 Freighter, and Bombardier Q-400 double cabin. Ethiopian was the first airline in Africa to own and operate each of these aircraft.

Ethiopian is currently implementing a 15-year strategic plan called Vision 2025 that will see it become the leading aviation group in Africa with seven business centers:

Ethiopian Domestic and Regional Airline; Ethiopian International Passenger Airline; Ethiopian Cargo; Ethiopian MRO; Ethiopian Aviation Academy; Ethiopian In-flight Catering Services; and Ethiopian Ground Service. Ethiopian is a multi-award winning airline registering an average annual growth of 25% in the past seven years.

For more information about this press release, please contact:

Mrs Hanna Atnafu

Manager Corporate Communications

Ethiopian Airlines

Tel: (251-1) 517-89-07/656/165/913/529

CorporateCommunication@ethiopianairlines.com



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