PRESS OFFICE: Ethiopian Airlines

Ethiopian Airlines, the largest Aviation Group in Africa and SKYTRAX certified Four Star Global Airline, is pleased to announce that it has availed its mobile application in the Apple store and Google Play for customer to download on their mobile phones and use it to transact with the airline for many of its products and services. Besides empowering the customer to control the travel process, it will simplify, enrich and enhance customers’ experiences across the entire journey.

Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, Tewolde GebreMariam, remarked: “As a customer-focused airline, we have been investing heavily on a comprehensive digitalisation of our organisational operating system and the overall passenger experience across the value chain. The mobile applications for iOS and Android devices will enable us to avail a high degree of personalised experience to our esteemed customers. Our customers will be able to use their mobile devices to book their flights, do their flight check-in, issue their boarding pass and self-board their flights, check the status of their flight, get actual arrival and departure times of our flights and remain connected and informed throughout their journey in real-time. We will continue to invest in latest technology tools with a view to continuously enhance our customers ‘travel experience and meet their growing expectations.”

For passengers originating from Addis Ababa to Ethiopian international destinations or domestic routes, they will have the option to effect the payment either through mobile payment or internet banking.

Moreover, Ethiopian would like to announce to its valued customers that this service provision will gradually replace the ticketing service that is being rendered in Addis Ababa and domestic ticket offices.

About Ethiopian

Ethiopian Airlines (Ethiopian) is the fastest-growing airline in Africa. In its seven decades of operation, Ethiopian has become one of the continent’s leading carriers, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success.

Ethiopian commands the lion’s share of the pan-African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet across five continents. Ethiopian fleet includes ultra-modern and environmentally friendly aircraft such as Airbus A350, Boeing 787, Boeing 777-300ER, Boeing 777-200LR, Boeing 777-200 Freighter, and Bombardier Q-400 double cabin. Ethiopian was the first airline in Africa to own and operate each of these aircraft.

Ethiopian is currently implementing a 15-year strategic plan called Vision 2025 that will see it become the leading aviation group in Africa with seven business centers:

Ethiopian Domestic and Regional Airline; Ethiopian International Passenger Airline; Ethiopian Cargo; Ethiopian MRO; Ethiopian Aviation Academy; Ethiopian In-flight Catering Services; and Ethiopian Ground Service. Ethiopian is a multi-award winning airline registering an average annual growth of 25% in the past seven years.

For more information about this press release, please contact:

Mrs Aniley Eshetu

A/Manager Corporate Communications

Ethiopian Airlines

Tel: (251-1)517-89-07/656/165/913/529

CorporateCommunication@ethiopianairlines.com



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