PRESS OFFICE: Ethiopian Airlines

Ethiopian Airlines, the largest Aviation Group in Africa and SKYTRAX certified Four-Star Global Airline, is pleased to announce that it has launched a brand new mobile application, which encompasses an array of features that enhance customers’ travel experience with simplified and end-to-end options for flight booking and management by using their Android mobile devices.

On the occasion of the launch of Ethiopian mobile application, Mr Tewolde GebreMariam, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines remarked: “In the age of the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence I am very happy that our 'mobility' project is fast advancing which enabled us to announce to our esteemed customers that Ethiopian mobile application has gone live. The mobile application is a critical piece of our overall strategy to bring our customers’ travel experience to another level by leveraging on information and communication technology and African flavoured Ethiopian hospitality.

"With this new mobile application, customers will be able to use their mobile devices to book their flights, do their flight check-in, issue their boarding pass and self-board their flights, check the status of their flight, get actual arrival and departure times of ET flights and remain connected and informed throughout their journey in real-time.

"As a customer-focused airline, we are continuously working very hard to avail cutting-edge and user-friendly solutions that will improve our customers overall experience and meet their ever-increasing expectations.”

Customers will enjoy 10% discount on all bookings made through Ethiopian mobile app. Click here to download your Ethiopian Airlines application.

About Ethiopian

Ethiopian Airlines (Ethiopian) is the fastest growing airline in Africa. In its seven decades of operation, Ethiopian has become one of the continent’s leading carriers, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success.

Ethiopian commands the lion’s share of the pan-African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet across five continents. Ethiopian fleet includes ultra-modern and environmentally friendly aircraft such as Airbus A350, Boeing 787, Boeing 777-300ER, Boeing 777-200LR, Boeing 777-200 Freighter, and Bombardier Q-400 double cabin. Ethiopian was the first airline in Africa to own and operate each of these aircraft.

Ethiopian is currently implementing a 15-year strategic plan called Vision 2025 that will see it become the leading aviation group in Africa with seven business centers:

Ethiopian Domestic and Regional Airline; Ethiopian International Passenger Airline; Ethiopian Cargo; Ethiopian MRO; Ethiopian Aviation Academy; Ethiopian In-flight Catering Services; and Ethiopian Ground Service. Ethiopian is a multi-award winning airline registering an average annual growth of 25% in the past seven years.

For more information about this press release, please contact:

Mrs Aniley Eshetu

A/Manager Corporate Communications

Ethiopian Airlines

Tel: (251-1)517-89-07/656/165/913/529

CorporateCommunication@ethiopianairlines.com



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