PRESS OFFICE: Ethiopian Airlines

Ethiopian Airlines Inflight Catering, the largest single in-flight catering facility in Africa, has won Outstanding Food Service by a Carrier in Africa award on PAX International Readership Awards 2017 held in Hamburg, Germany, on Wednesday 5th April 2017.

Through an online balloting process from the magazine’s website, 25 awardees from airlines, airline caterers and suppliers of seating, inflight entertainment and amenity items have been honoured by readers of PAX International Magazine, which has been covering the cabin services industry since 1997 with print issues, electronic newsletters and website.

Ethiopian Airlines' Group CEO, Mr Tewolde GebreMariam, said; “Readers of PAX International have spoken out loud and clear and unanimously voted Ethiopian as an outstanding inflight food service in Africa. I wish to thank them all for their strong vote of confidence. As a customer focused airline, we work very hard to exceed customer expectations in customer services on ground and in the air. Moreover, our international kitchens, specializing in Chinese, Halal, Indian, Italian, Kosher, and Vegan meals, consume fresh and organic fruits and vegetables direct from the farm. Above all, our unique Ethiopian hospitality coupled with the variety of culinary experiences, will continue to induce an excellent ingredient and a new dimension to the already multiple award winning inflight services that we are very well known for in the industry.”

Ethiopian recently inaugurated Catering facility is capable of producing more than 100,000 meals every single day. It also offers on-board duty free items for multiple airlines, as well as VIP and charter flights which often shuttle to and from Addis Ababa.

Ethiopian Catering has also redefined meal services for Business Class flyers; serving with glasses and dishes readied in a unique design, size and color fitting Cloud-9 level, where each course is being orchestrated on lined passengers’ table in a wider space for dinning.

About Ethiopian Airlines (Ethiopian)

Ethiopian Airlines (Ethiopian) is the fastest-growing airline in Africa. In its seven decades of operation, Ethiopian has become one of the continent’s leading carriers, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success.

Ethiopian commands the lion’s share of the pan-African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet across five continents. Ethiopian fleet includes ultra-modern and environmentally friendly aircraft such as Airbus A350, Boeing 787, Boeing 777-300ER, Boeing 777-200LR, Boeing 777-200 Freighter, Bombardier Q-400 double cabin with an average fleet age of five years. In fact, Ethiopian is the first airline in Africa to own and operate these aircraft.

Ethiopian is currently implementing a 15-year strategic plan called Vision 2025 that will see it become the leading aviation group in Africa with seven business centres: Ethiopian Domestic and Regional Airline; Ethiopian International Passenger Airline; Ethiopian Cargo; Ethiopian MRO; Ethiopian Aviation Academy; Ethiopian In-flight Catering Services; and Ethiopian Ground Service. Ethiopian is a multi-award winning airline registering an average growth of 25% in the past seven years.

For more information about this press release, please contact:

Mrs Hanna Atnafu

Manager Corporate Communications

Ethiopian Airlines

Tel: (251-1) 517-89-07/656/165/913/529

CorporateCommunication@ethiopianairlines.com

www.ethiopianairlines.com

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www.twitter.com/flyethiopian