PRESS OFFICE: Ethiopian Airlines

Ethiopian Airlines joined hands with Boeing and three non-profit organisations (NGO’s) to deliver 6.5 tonnes of humanitarian aids for St. Paul’s Hospital and Bihar Dar University College of Medicine & Health Sciences while taking delivery of yet another B787 aircraft from Boeing.

Ethiopian and Boeing have synergised with Conscience International (CI), Horn of Africa Neonatal Development Services and Seattle Alliance Outreach (SAO) organisations for the deliveries.

Group CEO Ethiopian Airlines, Mr Tewolde GebreMariam, said; “For us, fulfilling our corporate social responsibilities is as important as our focus on pure business performance. This round of our humanitarian delivery is a continuation of our commendable collaboration with Boeing that has served as a source of vital service for our community and neighboring countries as well. Moreover, we are pleased to name our 18th B787 after Mother Teresa, who is always remembered as an icon of philanthropy. As a responsible corporate citizen, Ethiopian will continue to contributeon the socio-economic development of the country by relentlessly delivering on its

corporate social responsibilities.

“On the other hand, pursuant to our fleet modernisation plan and to further meet the ever growing demand of our customers, we are in bold move of modernising and expanding our fleet, networks and facilities. Hence, this move will further ensure unmatched combination of operational flexibility, efficiency, and passenger comfort that will allow Ethiopian to achieve its goal to be the leading Aviation Group in Africa and a leading global airline.”

Currently, Ethiopian has 18 B787 in operation, deployed on its long haul passenger routes, and will receive the 19th by the end of this month, ferrying medical equipment and supplies for St. Paul’s Hospital.

About Ethiopian

Ethiopian Airlines (Ethiopian) is the fastest growing airline in Africa. In its seven decades of operation, Ethiopian has become one of the continent’s leading carriers, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success.

Ethiopian commands the lion’s share of the pan-African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet across five continents. Ethiopian fleet includes ultra-modern and environmentally friendly aircraft such as Airbus A350, Boeing 787, Boeing 777-300ER, Boeing 777-200LR, Boeing 777-200 Freighter, and Bombardier Q-400 double cabin. Ethiopian was the first airline in Africa to own and operate each of these aircraft.

Ethiopian is currently implementing a 15-year strategic plan called Vision 2025 that will see it become the leading aviation group in Africa with seven business centers:

Ethiopian Domestic and Regional Airline; Ethiopian International Passenger Airline; Ethiopian Cargo; Ethiopian MRO; Ethiopian Aviation Academy; Ethiopian In-flight Catering Services; and Ethiopian Ground Service. Ethiopian is a multi-award winning airline registering an average annual growth of 25% in the past seven years.

For more information about this press release, please contact:

Mrs Hanna Atnafu

Manager Corporate Communications

Ethiopian Airlines

Tel: (251-1) 517-89-07/656/165/913/529

CorporateCommunication@ethiopianairlines.com



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