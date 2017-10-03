PRESS OFFICE: Ethiopian Airlines

Africa's largest airline group, Ethiopian Airlines, has won the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) Airline Company International award for the year 2016.

Ethiopian received the accolade at the 28th edition of the CIMG National Performance Awards in Accra.

While receiving the award, Mr Mitiku Asrat, regional director, Central and West Africa, said, “As a pan-African airline, we are glad to serve our continent Africa by availing efficient network of connectivity, opening multiple routes and introducing the latest aviation systems and products to the continent.”

Genet Michael, area manager of Ethiopian Airlines in Ghana said, “The airline has received a lot of support from the passengers and we dedicate the award to them. We are happy that people are recognising the effort Ethiopian Airlines puts in to serve Ghana and its wonderful people.”

As the new spirit of Africa, Ethiopian is a proud pan-African carrier connecting the continent with the rest of the world via over 100 international destinations, with more than 55 located in Africa.

About Ethiopian

Ethiopian Airlines (Ethiopian) is the fastest growing airline in Africa. In its seven decades of operation, Ethiopian has become one of the continent’s leading carriers, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success.

Ethiopian commands the lion’s share of the pan-African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet across five continents. Ethiopian fleet includes ultra-modern and environmentally friendly aircraft such as Airbus A350, Boeing 787, Boeing 777-300ER, Boeing 777-200LR, Boeing 777-200 Freighter, and Bombardier Q-400 double cabin. Ethiopian was the first airline in Africa to own and operate each of these aircraft.

Ethiopian is currently implementing a 15-year strategic plan called Vision 2025 that will see it become the leading aviation group in Africa with seven business centers:

Ethiopian Domestic and Regional Airline; Ethiopian International Passenger Airline; Ethiopian Cargo; Ethiopian MRO; Ethiopian Aviation Academy; Ethiopian In-flight Catering Services; and Ethiopian Ground Service. Ethiopian is a multi-award winning airline registering an average annual growth of 25% in the past seven years.

For more information about this press release, please contact:

Mrs Hanna Atnafu

Manager Corporate Communications

Ethiopian Airlines

Tel: (251-1) 517-89-07/656/165/913/529

CorporateCommunication@ethiopianairlines.com



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