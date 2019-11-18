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“Entrepreneurs don’t wait for the right conditions ... they create the right conditions.”

This was Chinese billionaire Jack Ma in Ghana on Saturday, speaking at the inaugural edition of the “Netpreneur Prize” – a $10 million initiative set up by the Alibaba founder to support digital entrepreneurship on the continent.

Motivational rhetoric like this is part of the mantra that, faced with governments failing to deliver meaningful growth and jobs, Africa must look to its young entrepreneurs to drive development. Armed with smartphones and a can-do attitude, the argument goes, they can innovate their way to success and develop Africa in the process.

If only.

Like all business, entrepreneurship doesn’t take place in a vacuum, with success generally depending on the right conditions. This includes government policy, education, infrastructure, research and development, and a healthy financial sector.

This is according to the Global Entrepreneurship Index, which ranks 137 countries according to their suitability for entrepreneurship. Fifteen of the bottom twenty are in sub-Saharan Africa, with Nigeria and Kenya – leading lights in Africa’s entrepreneurship scene – coming in at 101 and 109 respectively. Jack Ma’s China sits at 43.

Even with the right environment, it’s an uphill struggle. In the US, first on the index, almost all startups fail.

Africa’s entrepreneurial potential is not in doubt, but realising it will take more than motivational rhetoric.

This report reflects the views of the author alone, not those of How we made it in Africa.

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