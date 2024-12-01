Timi Oke

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Interview with Timi Oke

CO-FOUNDER and CEO, AGROEKNOR

Lives in: Nigeria

Timi Oke is the co-founder and CEO of AgroEknor, a company exporting dried hibiscus flowers grown in Nigeria to global markets, including the US, Mexico and Europe. He secured his first agricultural trading deal through LinkedIn while still working at a bank in the UK.

How we made it in Africa editor-in-chief Jaco Maritz spoke to Oke about building the company and the opportunities within Nigeria’s agricultural industry.

Topics discussed during the interview include:

How he landed his first commodities trading deal through LinkedIn

The booming market for hibiscus flowers

Key lessons from working with smallholder farmers to source hibiscus

Breaking into the lucrative American market

Other crops with business potential in Nigeria

Why organic waste management and storage present major agribusiness opportunities

Practical advice for aspiring agricultural commodity traders

What he would do differently if he had the chance to start the company again

Watch the full interview below: