One of Africa’s most successful entrepreneurs, Ashish J. Thakkar, has locked horns on Twitter with American businessman and TV personality Donald Trump.

It all started when US president Barack Obama, on his recent visit to Africa, announced the Power Africa initiative, which aims to double access to electricity in sub-Saharan Africa. The US said it will commit more than US$7 billion in financial support over the next five years towards this initiative.

Two days ago Trump tweeted that this money is likely to be stolen due to corruption on the continent.

Every penny of the $7 billion going to Africa as per Obama will be stolen - corruption is rampant!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2013

Thakkar responded to Trump’s tweet, by calling the American tycoon's comment “ignorant” and reminding him that Africa is not one country.

This is a very ignorant statement - do NOT generalize us - we are not 'a' Country - we are a continent of 54 Countries!!! @realDonaldTrump — Ashish J. Thakkar (@AshishJThakkar) July 1, 2013

Yesterday Trump added fuel to the fire by sharing an article highlighting corruption in Uganda, one of the countries where Thakkar grew up.

Instead of attacking me, Ashish J. Thakkar should worry about the culture of corruption plaguing Uganda https://t.co/kkkwMsuSEY

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 2, 2013

Thakkar is founder of the Mara Group, a multi-sector family business that has evolved into an investment company. Based out of Dubai, Mara has pan-African interests, with operations in 26 countries spanning four continents, and employs 7,000 people.