Kenya is a world leader in mobile money transfer technology that has enabled financial services to reach remote villages. While even the old and illiterate in the most remote corners of the country transact money via mobile phones, the adoption of online buying remains low. For most Kenyans, hard cash is still king.

It is quite common to see people walk into a shopping mall, withdraw money at the ATM or mobile money transfer agent, then pay via cash at the supermarket till. Local online retail platforms also largely rely on cash-on-delivery.

Eran Feinstein, founder and CEO of 3G Direct Pay, attributes this to a myriad of problems including “traditional industries that move very slowly”, lack of knowledge among consumers and cultural barriers.

Feinstein also argues that ecommerce is behind the market by many years mostly because the financial sector is not providing all the necessary facilities, investing in technology and acquiring licencing needed to power online payments efficiently.

“The banking system here is moving quite slowly and they are not providing all the options they can provide. We need local banks that will provide all ecommerce solutions,” says Feinstein. “They need to invest in better technology… these PDQ (swipe devices) machines they are using belong to the 1990s and that is why sometimes you experience delays and low quality services.”

The Israeli entrepreneur moved to Kenya in 2006 after he was contracted by regional airline Airkenya as a consultant to help develop its ecommerce strategy and programme.

He eventually started 3G Direct Pay, a global ecommerce and online shopping services provider, after noticing various challenges in the Kenyan market. The firm enables real-time shopping and payments and accepts all major credit cards, mobile money and e-wallets. Its end-to-end solutions include online payments, customer care services and fraud prevention.

“I saw a huge gap in the travel industry between the airline and the customer. It was 2006 but where I came from we paid for everything using credit cards, especially online. Here there was nothing like that. The airlines said there was no such thing as accepting payments online in Africa and most of the consumers thought online payments to African companies were too risky.”

The firm’s African operations are headquartered in Kenya while its international operations are headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, which is a strategic location because of the need to form partnerships with international banks.

“One of the reasons we have a local headquarter here is because we want to be close to the market and develop relationships with local banks. We believe in this region. Most of our team is in Kenya. We are very active in the rest of the region… but [it is] the best place to set the headquarters.”

Feinstein decided to tap into the travel industry because it was the only market then that actively sought online payment services. However, the company has recently begun offering its services to other markets segments such as restaurants.

“When I came here I immediately realised that travel was the only market which was looking for such solutions. Even today, most companies are still not active in the ecommerce arena.”

“More opportunities than challenges”

However, Feinstein is optimistic that with the right ingredients, Kenya will leapfrog.

“There is a lack of understanding on how ecommerce works. But there are more opportunities than challenges,” he says. “It’s a huge market. The middle class is growing rapidly and it is unbelievable. You see how many young people go out to restaurants, movie theatres and shopping malls. This is an opportunity because all of them can also shop online. This is a huge opportunity.”

He adds that while Kenya currently receives about 2m tourists a year, there is potential for more than 10m annual visitors.

“Things are changing. We are now going to remove financial borders between the countries in East Africa. This is amazing. There will be more transactions between the countries. Bottom line, if ecommerce grows as I expect, the sky will be the limit.”

Feinstein believes “ecommerce will be one of the main engines that will boost” the region’s economy. He intends to grow his business in East Africa and expand across other regions in the continent.

Doing business in Kenya has not been a walk in the park. Coming from Israel where everything is fast paced, Feinstein says he it was “shocking” to discover that some government offices in Kenya operated in an “old-school” manner.

“It always gave me more energy. I can tell you bottom line, it is not more difficult that in any other place in the world. Yes, there are some things here that you will not see anywhere else. [Like] a month ago I came back from Europe and there was a problem with the power in the airport so they just stopped doing immigration and we stood there for three hours. But still there are things here which are easier than in Europe than the US. Yes, there are some unique challenges here, but running a business is always difficult.”

Feinstein says starting a business here was a different experience and each day presented new lessons.

“This is what made it so interesting. It was challenging, but I decided to be here,” he says. “[In Israel] everything moves very fast for the good and for the bad.”

He urges other business leaders to “respect the different rhythm and pace” in the various markets in which they operate.

“Sometimes the beauty here is the slow pace. I don’t mean that we should go to sleep but you need to adapt to the pace of the market. One day when this market will run, you will be ready. There is no way you can push the market to move too fast and it’s not easy especially for startups which want to see everything very fast.”

The only way to go is up

Staying focused, he adds, is critical to the success of a business.

“I don’t know why there is a trend, especially in East Africa, for a company with a good idea to try and do six, seven things at the same time. After eight years, I can tell you that the companies that remained focused and did one thing very well are the ones that succeeded.”

In difficult times, Feinstein draws motivation from the experiences and lessons he acquired as a helicopter pilot in the Israeli army, such as navigating risks and realising that when one is down, the only way to go is up.

“As a helicopter pilot in Israel I went to some difficult places and war zones. Even business is a risky environment sometimes but if you know how to mitigate the risks and build your shields you will survive. This is something the army gave me,” says Feinstein. “A pilot knows that if he goes down the only way to recover is to go up.”