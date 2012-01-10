Buhler has launched its long awaited turnkey “Starter Kit Solutions” for maize, wheat and feed milling. These solutions are designed for entrepreneurs in Africa who are eager to enter the profitable grain processing industry.

The technology provides a constant finished product with low operation costs – essential for a successful food/feed project. Buhler also provides tailor-made training to all its customers, and has back-up offices in Kenya, Zambia and South Africa.

Buhler offers a range of products and services covering all process stages of food production – from materials handling, cleaning and storage to shaping and making the required end product. This applies to everything from the processing of grain into flour or pasta; the production of chocolate, cocoa, or coffee; or the manufacture of vegetable oils, malt, or extruded products.

Providing for Africa’s agri-processing needs

Being present with a registered company in South Africa since January 1972, Buhler has acquired an intimate knowledge of its clients' specific requirements. This strong local presence allows for fast response to enquiries and short delivery times. Customers benefit from local manufacturing facilities producing at appropriate local prices and a large spare parts stock. Trained specialists are available to clients for after sales service throughout the life cycles of their production plants. If upgrades or greenfield projects are being considered, Buhler offers customers assistance with feasibility calculations and financial solutions.

Industrial food producers benefit from the Group's competent services as a partner in consulting, technology, development, project handling, and customer service. With its expertise and extensive experience that it has accumulated over the decades, Buhler is always in a position to develop solutions tailored to customers’ specific needs and thus to generate added value and success for them in the marketplace.

The road to success

Buhler attributes its achievements in Africa to the following:

Customers' success as a yardstick Buhler's focus is on the profitability of its customers’ businesses. The company offers production plants, services, and process technologies which enable its customers to successfully differentiate themselves in the marketplace and thus to generate added value. Buhler's comprehensive customer service ensures efficient operation of the plants supplied throughout their life cycle and allows continuous adjustment to changes in raw materials or new consumer needs.

Quality leadership Buhler produces technically sophisticated solutions at 20 sites around the globe. These are all committed to the identical rigorous quality standards along the entire supply chain. The company's claim to quality leadership is manifested by quantifiable, transparent quality goals, which are defined in an open dialogue with customers.

Balanced portfolio Buhler is active in attractive segments of food and materials processing and is a specialist in processes designed to transform raw materials into valuable foods.

In the region – for the region Buhler operates in over 140 countries worldwide through 50 of its own sales and service companies and several agencies. The locally based staff is thoroughly familiar with the wide variety of requirements existing in the local markets.

Focus on innovations Buhler generates about half of its sales revenue with products that are less than five years old. Every year, the company spends an average of 4-5% of total annual sales on basic research and applied development. Its own modern analytical laboratory sets innovative standards, and its close collaboration with customers, research institutes, and universities ensures its edge in knowledge.

Strong workforce base Its interesting challenges and international orientation make the company an attractive employer. In addition to strengthening its own workforce base, Buhler also recruits outside specialists.

Contact details

For more information, or to request a quote, contact Buhler at:

Email: buhler.johannesburg@buhlergroup.com Website: www.buhlergroup.com