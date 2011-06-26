Eight Zimbabwean banks in unhealthy positions
The Zimbabwe Independent reports that eight of the country’s banks are struggling due to the depressed economy.
The Zimbabwe Independent reports that eight of the country’s banks are struggling due to the depressed economy. Although the system remains stable, a number of banks have serious problems ahead of the deadline for lenders to meet their minimum statutory capital requirements. Read the full article at the Zimbabwe Independent.
Despite our best efforts, How we made it in Africa cannot cover every single business story on the continent. What you need to know tracks important developments originally reported on by other media organisations.