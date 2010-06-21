The Egyptian General Authority for Investment (GAFI) is inviting local and foreign companies to establish small and medium industries in a special economic zone. Sector: Integrated development sector

Location: 16.4 km2 North East Suez Canal – Special Economic Zone (Sokhna)

Sponsor: Ministry Of Investment

Proposed Activities: Attract the private sector to develop areas in the location in small and medium industries / logistics services Incentives:

Single regulator empowered by a robust legal framework

Financial incentives

Superior site location that provides value to end user (almost 10% of total international trade through preferential market access programmes)

Modern port facilities – Sokhna Port

Recently upgraded highway network

Availability of workforce

Investment opportunities in infrastructure projects

Status: TIDA, a Chinese company, has been contracted for developing the first phase of the project.

GAFI is the principal governmental authority concerned with regulating and facilitating investment, and stands ready to assist investors worldwide. GAFI broadened its scope from the traditional regulatory framework into a more effective and proactive investment promotion agency through its Research and Market Intelligence, Promotion and Facilitation and Investor Aftercare bodies.

Contact: General Authority for Investment Email: investorcare@gafinet.org