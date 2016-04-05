PRESS OFFICE: QuickBooks

EasyBiz QuickBooks is proud to announce that the QuickBooks Reseller Network (QBRN) is being replaced with the new and exciting EasyBiz Business Partner Network. The EasyBiz Business Partner Network is indeed just that and offers business partners a host of benefits for their efforts. QuickBooks understands that working together with their business partners has become a very important part of growing and supporting the EasyBiz QuickBooks and Quick Payroll brands in South Africa.

The EasyBiz Business Partner Network is a network of consultants, accountants, bookkeepers, small business advisors and computer software resellers, who specialise in reselling and consulting on the QuickBooks Accounting, Quick Payroll and business related software throughout South Africa.

Members of the EasyBiz Business Partner Network are fully trained to provide QuickBooks and Quick Payroll customers with the most comprehensive solution for their unique financial requirements. EasyBiz (Pty) Ltd is committed to ensuring that all business partners have the necessary expertise and knowledge to sell and implement the complete range of QuickBooks Accounting and Quick Payroll software. By joining the EasyBiz Business Partner Network, partners will enjoy lucrative sales and revenue opportunities, coupled with extensive marketing support and materials. Depending on requirements, potential applicants can apply to become an EasyBiz business partner or an EasyBiz dealer.

All EasyBiz business partners and dealers are expected to provide the highest levels of ongoing service and support to EasyBiz’ customers and members are reviewed on a regular basis to ensure that the quality of the Business Partner Network is maintained.

When becoming a part of the EasyBiz Business Partner Network, partners will receive the following benefits:

1. Software benefits –

The business partner software suite consisting of the following:



QuickBooks Accountant (Single User Version) – This product will

allow users to toggle between QuickBooks Accountant, QuickBooks

Premier and QuickBooks Pro.

Quick Payroll Key Player (1-10 employees)

eZ QuickBooks Bank Account Import

Free upgrades to any new versions of the products within the

Business partner software suite released during the membership

Year

Additional benefits:

A 35% Discount on the current retail price of all QuickBooks Accounting

and Quick Payroll products sold and distributed by EasyBiz (Pty) Ltd.

The business partner will receive a 5% rebate on the annual net

purchases made from EasyBiz

The business partner will receive a 5% rebate on net purchases that

their linked clients make directly through EasyBiz

R400 cash Bbck reward for each successful QuickBooks online referral

Unlimited telephonic and email support

10% discount on QuickBooks training courses and seminars for business partners and their clients

Regular email communication.

Access to various business partner marketing materials via the secure site on www.quickbooks.co.za.

Contact details will be displayed on the EasyBiz Business Partner locator on www.quickbooks.co.za for end-users to access.



There are membership fees to become a member of the EasyBiz QuickBooks Business Partner Network. For more details or to apply to become a member of the EasyBiz Business Partner Network, visit the QuickBooks website on www.quickbooks.co.za email channel@quickbooks.co.za or call:



Johannesburg 0861 726 657

Cape Town 021 671 4410

Durban 031 566 2960

Port Elizabeth 041 581 2602

Bloemfontein 051 430 0156

About EasyBiz QuickBooks

EasyBiz (Pty) Ltd is the exclusive distributor of QuickBooks Accounting and Business Software solutions in South and Sub-Saharan Africa. We cater to small, medium and established enterprises, with more than 50,000 customers trusting our applications to manage their companies’ finances on a daily basis.

With our head office based in Johannesburg, South Africa, we offer a comprehensive product, service and support infrastructure.

www.quickbooks.co.za