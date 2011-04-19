East African firms are spending more on marketing – if the region’s largest advertising company’s most recent financial results are anything to go by. Nairobi-based Scangroup’s profits jumped by 60% in the 12 months to December 2010. Read the full article at Bloomberg.

Despite our best efforts, How we made it in Africa cannot cover every single business story on the continent. What you need to know tracks important developments originally reported on by other media organisations.