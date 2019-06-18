Press Office: HJR Retail Group

HJR Retail Group B.V., a Netherlands-based company, is offering businesspeople and entrepreneurs across Africa the opportunity to become exclusive agents and distributors for its range of cleaning equipment and products.

The company specialises in the sale of new and used cleaning equipment and detergents for hotels, restaurants, factories, public transport, public buildings, retail stores and shopping centres, among others. One important focus are special custom-made cleaning solutions for trains, buses, hotels and airports.

The cleaning equipment industry is seeing rapid growth in many African countries, supported by the development of office, retail and hospitality properties.

Having already established a presence in East Africa, HJR Retail is now looking to further grow its business across the continent. Distributors will receive support in terms of product training and marketing materials.

The company’s warehouse in the Netherlands is in close proximity to some of Europe’s largest seaports, allowing for fast shipment to Africa.

For more information, contact Hubert Ruers, CEO of HJR Retail Group, at:

Telephone: +31 040 798 3074

Email: info@outlet-sales.com