South Africa-based pay-TV operator DStv is facing increasing competition in the Kenyan market from firms such as Wananchi, Smart TV, My TV and Star TV. In an effort to defend its dominant market position, DStv this week unveiled a handheld decoder that will allow customers to access DStv programming through a number of devices, including laptops, desktop computers and iPads, as opposed to the fixed TV set. Read the full article at Business Daily.

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