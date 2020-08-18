PRESS OFFICE: UCT Graduate School of Business

The virtual Future of Tourism Bootcamp event enabled participants to develop innovative solutions to solve challenges amplified by the Covid-19 pandemic within the tourism industry. The Bootcamp aimed to reimagine what the future of tourism looks like post Covid-19. DriveThroughArt – a mobile art exhibition experience won at the event.

The runner up teams Digital Badge (an online training based platform on the protocols to curb spread of Covid-19) and Beyond Borders (an app and web-based solution that enables street view of different environments and experiences from different contexts). The winning and the runner up teams will receive support from the UCT GSB’s Solution Space E-Track accelerator programme.

In a keynote speech, South African Tourism’s CEO, Sisa Ntshona, gave insights on the industry, opportunities, and possible solutions innovators can help execute. According to Ntshona, “tourism is about trade and the organisation is working relentlessly to adapt to the ever-changing consumer behaviour and the role of technology within the industry.

In just 54-hours, participants created solutions and verified venture opportunities using creativity and state-of-the-art research to come up with sustainable income streams either as independent firms or as new products and services. For the next coming months, a series of themed future of…bootcamps will be run to look into the future of various industries.

Adam Mukuddem and his teammate Gomolemo Lolo Madikgetla, say winning the Bootcamp has shown them the power of collective individualism, unbridled collaboration, and pure desire to see change is a foolproof recipe for success. The team further comments: “We believe that the idea is a solid conduit of optimal impact. It addresses two explicit problems – unemployment and mental health – in a simple yet creative and engaging manner. As much as the context was the current Covid-19 pandemic and tourism, our idea solves for that and beyond.”

Organisations interested to partner with UCT GSB Solution Space to host a Future of…Bootocamp can contact Ndileka Zantsi, Programme Manager at ndileka.zantsi@gsb.uct.ac.za.