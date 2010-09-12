The Democratic Republic of Congo has suspended all mining operations in three of the country's eastern provinces. Bloomberg reports that according to a government communiqué released on Saturday, the indefinite suspension affects "all categories of players in the mining industry" in North Kivu, South Kivu, and Maniema provinces.

"The scale of mineral exploitation in this part of the country is a result of the activities of mafia groups," the statement said. These groups "are reinforcing, in spite of stabilisation efforts, recurrent insecurity".

According to Bloomberg the three provinces have significant deposits of cassiterite, gold, wolframite and coltan.