The Democratic Republic of Congo is the African country that has shown the greatest growth in Facebook users over the past three months.

According to statistics portal Socialbakers.com, the number of Facebook users in the DRC has increased by 416.98% over the past three months to reach a total of 412,340. Worldwide, only China has experienced faster growth with that country’s users advancing by 612.19% to reach 659,060.

The DRC’s rapid growth is, however, from a low base and the country only ranks 91st in the world for its total number of registered users. Internet penetration in the DRC, which has a population of around 70 million, is still very low.

The ten African countries that have shown the fastest growth in Facebook users over the past three months are:

1. Democratic Republic of Congo Growth: 416.98% Total number of users: 412,340

2. Central African Republic Growth: 387.79% Total number of users: 54,340

3. Chad Growth: 165.02% Total number of users: 12,880

4. Sierra Leone Growth: 160.76% Total number of users: 34,160

5. Somalia Growth: 146.91% Total number of users: 17,580

6. Burundi Growth: 92.11% Total number of users: 17,520

7. Guinea Growth: 78.05% Total number of users: 25,140

8. Republic of the Congo Growth: 74.72% Total number of users: 37,880

9. Eritrea Growth: 60.24% Total number of users: 16,120

10. Angola Growth: 56.63% Total number of users: 156,600