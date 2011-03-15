The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) expects its Inga 3 hydro project to start producing electricity by 2017/18. Reuters reports a pre-feasibility study on the 4,300-5,000 MW Inga 3 plant, as well as the separate 40,000 MW Grand Inga project, is expected by September this year. Vika di Panzu, cabinet director at the DRC's energy ministry said mining company BHP Billiton was considered an anchor customer after it expressed a desire to have a smelter supplied with electricity from the Congo River plant.

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